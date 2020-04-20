About this show

Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Juliet Stevenson delivers “one of the performances of the year” (Evening Standard) in the West End transfer of Robert Icke’s sold-out, five-star Almeida Theatre production.

First, do no harm.

On an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor refuses him entry.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, society takes sides.

The latest smash-hit by “Britain’s best director” (Telegraph) is a "provocative, wonderfully upsetting" (Independent) whirlwind of gender, race and identity politics, "one of the peaks of the theatrical year" (Guardian) and a "devastating play for today" (Financial Times).

Age Recommendation: The Doctor includes the discussion of suicide and the description of suicide methods. We recommend an age recommendation of 14+