London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Following on from two successful years of sold out concerts in London, Tom Duern is excited to bring Roles We'll Never Play to the West End. This is an exceptional cast so expect big performances and show stopping vocals.