Monday Night at the Apollo a brand-new concert series taking place in front of a socially distanced audience at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. The concerts will take place at 7pm on Monday 11th January 2021, Monday 25th January 2021, and 8th February 2021, and will also be live-streamed to audiences at home.

An intimate evening of conversation and song hosted by Greg Barnett, Monday Night at the Apollo will see some of the West End’s best-known performers sing an eclectic mix of music from their favourite genres. Performers will share their most cherished memories and experiences from their careers, alongside performances of music which is personal to them, in a relaxed and informal theatrical celebration.

Monday 11th January

Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Arthur Darvill (Once, Sweet Charity), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), Lucie Jones (Les Misérables, Waitress), Cedric Neal (Chess, Motown the Musical).

Monday Night at the Apollo has been conceived of to support the theatre industry and ten per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to Acting for Others, an organisation made up of 14 individual theatrical charities. This concert series is musically directed by George Dyer and produced by Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd.