Tom Stoppard's new play, directed by Patrick Marber, is an intimate drama with an epic sweep; the story of a family who made good. 'My grandfather wore a caftan' says Hermann, a factory owner, 'My father went to the opera in a top hat, and I have the singers to dinner.'

It was not to last. Half a century later, this family, like millions of others, has re-discovered what it means to be Jewish in the first half of the 20th century.

Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. It is Stoppard's most humane and heart-breaking play.

As an advisory to adults who might bring young people. All persons under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to the accompanying adult. They may not sit on their own within the auditorium. If children do have separate seats you could be refused entry. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket.