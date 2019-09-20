About this show

Do not miss your chance to see Ian McKellen’s one-man show in a limited engagement at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre. One of the world’s greatest living actors has decided to celebrate his 80th birthday by touring his new solo show to theatres around the country. Tickets to see Ian McKellen at the Harold Pinter Theatre are almost certain to sell-out so book your seats as soon as possible to avoid disappointment and guarantee your seats to spend an evening with Sir Ian McKellen in the West End.

Ian McKellen has spent fifty years as an actor. He is versed in Shakespeare, Chekov and Beckett. He has been Gandalf, Magneto, James Whale and Mel Hutchwright. This unique show is another opportunity for Sir Ian McKellen to give back, this unique fundraiser for theatre and the arts will give you the chance to ask questions and interact with this legendary actor and activist. Follow his journey from northern England to the West End of London and beyond.

The show starts with Gandalf and will likely end with an invitation to act with him on stage. In between, there will be chat, reminiscence and gossip. There will also be performances from his vast repertoire of Shakespeare and Tolkien and perhaps a song or two along with a chance to ask questions and maybe even take to the stage with Henry V.