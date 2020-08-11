About this show

Imelda Staunton is back where she belongs in Hello, Dolly! at the Adelphi Theatre in 2020. This brand new production re-unites Imelda with Director Dominic Cooke following the critically acclaimed production of Follies at the National Theatre.

Meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

With music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman’s timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes’, ‘Ribbons Down My Back’, ‘Before the Parade Passes By’, ‘Elegance’ ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Don’t miss your chance to see multi Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton star in this classic Broadway musical.