1934. A time-weathered guesthouse in the heartland of America. Only a song can shake off the dust for one group of wayward souls—and old dreams may hold the promise of new beginnings. As they pass in and out of each other’s lives, their stories awaken with passion, fury and extraordinary beauty.

Re-imagining the music of Bob Dylan as roof-raising ensemble pieces and soul-stirring solos, celebrated playwright Conor McPherson (The Weir, The Seafarer) writes and directs this heartbreaking and universal story about family and love. Hailed by the Observer as The ‘NO.1 THEATRE SHOW OF THE YEAR' audiences now have the chance once again to experience this “magnificent” (Standard), “astonishing” (Guardian) and “piercingly beautiful” (Independent) production brought vividly to life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.