About this show

Share theatre with the ones you love and buy them one of our new e-vouchers! Stuck for special gift ideas? Offer your loved ones and their bubble an unforgettable theatre experience that they can book themselves. This is your chance to wrap up seats as special presents for all the most talked-about live performances. Share those moments that never stop giving! Take the guesswork out of giving gifts!

Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi-award winning musical will redefine your expectations of the theatre. Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney’s beloved film has been transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. At its heart is the powerful and moving story of Simba – the epic adventure of his journey from wide- eyed cub to his destined role as the King of the Pridelands.