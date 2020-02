About this show

The London Coliseum is getting the only makeover it needs… Yas Queen.

TuckShop, the producers behind the sold out Cinderella (starring Baga Chipz) in the West End and the smash hit Gals Aloud are bringing their fabulous touch to the West End for a night you’ll never forget.

Starring Divina De Campo, Baga Chipz, with The Family Gorgeous and Adam All, Baby, Lolo Brow, Kitty Scott Claus, Ophelia Love, Meth, HERR, Cara Melle, Vanity Milan, Holly Stars.