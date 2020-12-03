About this show

Murder can be such a Drag!

Starring RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars Courtney Act and Monét X Change, this brand-new comedy is a historic West End first bringing together a full cast of leading drag performers, in a hilarious murder mystery like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their questionable pasts, and the ferocious finger pointing and savage speculation begins. One by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment we find out who-dunnit!

This rampant, raucous, ridiculous romp of a murder mystery has gallons of gags, and more twists and turns than a drag queens wig.