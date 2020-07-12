About this show

What do we do with broken things?

And how do we begin to start again?

ASSEMBLY is a show about what we build for the future. It’s about working together and breaking apart, about trying and failing and then trying again. And it’s about the environment. Because everything’s about the environment, in the end.

We don’t know exactly what we’re building. But we’re really going to try.

Nina Segal, Joseph Hancock and the Donmar Local Company explore the environment and our home. ASSEMBLY, the Donmar’s first-ever community production is in response to The Contingency Plan.