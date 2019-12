About this show

Two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain makes her West End debut in a version of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House by Frank McGuiness.

The production is part of a new season directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre, which opens on 27 November with James McAvoy in Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp. A Doll’s House will run at the Playhouse Theatre from 10 June until 5 September 2020.