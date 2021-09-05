About this show

Legend, the music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast. Together they recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin', Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics. This two-hour rasta spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley, will leave audiences on a natural high. Legend - The Music of Bob Marley captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon