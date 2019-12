About this show

For the 60th anniversary of one of the world's most famous music venues, the Ronnie Scott's All Stars take to the road to celebrate the Ronnie Scott's Story with the music of the jazz greats. Life at Ronnie's is evocatively re-imagined through rare images and footage, and tales of old Soho. This glimpse into Ronnie Scott's unique world and its incredible history is a must for any music fan.