About this show

In her new show Professional Stranger Victoria embarks on the difficult business of being funny, embedding herself into the world of British amateur stand-up comedy. Despite a surprise diagnosis and a comedy teacher telling her to give up, can she be funny enough to make it? Always the obsessive Victoria will be wearing technology that shows in real-time what happens to the brain when you tell jokes. It's a genuine rip-roaring insight into the brain and the secret world of stand-up.