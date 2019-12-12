About this show

On a cold Christmas Eve, four spirits conspire to show Ebenezer Scrooge the error of his ways. His old business partner, Jacob Marley has returned from the dead to offer him a second chance, if he can change his mean and miserly behaviour. Nowhere are the effects of poverty more keenly felt than in the Cratchit family, especially by their youngest son, Tiny Tim. As Scrooge's inspirational journey shows him both the hardship and love of those around him, he is reminded of his own powers of charity and kindness.

Award winning puppetry and visual theatre company Smoking Apples team up with the Bridge House Theatre this Christmas to bring you a reinvention of a classic story. Come face to face with the magical spirits, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, as the Bridge House Theatre is transformed into the enchanting setting of the past, present and future of Mr Scrooge. Join him as he travels through time to learn the true meaning of Christmas and ignite your festive spirit. Bah Humbug! This is the perfect opportunity to dive into the heart of a timeless Christmas tale. Smoking Apples' unique and heart-warming style of storytelling and spellbinding puppetry will immerse you into a magical theatrical experience like you've never seen before.