About this show

Join your favourite Mr. Men and Little Miss characters as they leap off the page and onto the stage in this beautifully crafted and hilarious live stage show! For almost 50 years, Mr. Men and Little Misses have brought joy to millions of children all over the world through self-expression, colour, simplicity and humour. Featuring Mr. Bump, Little Miss Splendid, Mr. Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, Happyland bursts to life in a series of colourful and timeless stories told through puppetry and music.