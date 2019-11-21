About this show

Wakefield’s very own pantomime

Join us this festive season for a sparkling and magical tale that’s crammed full of breath-taking sets and dazzling costumes.

When Cinderella’s wicked step mum and devious sisters set out to stop her from going to the Prince’s ball, something just has to be done. Enter the most enchanting and magical fairy godmother in all the land who will make sure that Cinderella doesn’t miss her moment. There’s only one problem… she must return by the time the clock strikes twelve!

Will she make it? There’s only one way to find out!

Get your tickets early for the show of the year from the team that brought you Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty and last year’s smash hit Aladdin.