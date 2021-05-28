About this show

Allow the all new musical extravaganza THE HISTORY OF ROCK to propel you back to the best days of music in a celebration of the very best of CLASSIC ROCK through the ages from Chubby Checker's iconic Twist and the seeds of Rock & Roll, the unforgettable instrumentals of Jimmy Hendrix in the 60's, to Led Zeppelin, Cream and many more classic rock tunes of the 70's, 80's and 90's. This is a must for any fan of ROCK to experience the iconic music of 4 decades brought back to life by an exceptional 8 piece band of the finest session musicians and performers from around the world. With accompanying visual footage of the original bands and artists and incredible concert staging and lighting, THE HISTORY OF ROCK will take you back to the golden age of music.