WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

Kipps is a 2017 West End revision of the popular musical/film Half a Sixpence by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellows and includes many popular songs, including Money to Burn, If the Rain's Gotta Fall, Half a Sixpence and Flash Bang Wallop!

Show Details

  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location: