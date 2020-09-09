London
Kipps is a 2017 West End revision of the popular musical/film Half a Sixpence by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellows and includes many popular songs, including Money to Burn, If the Rain's Gotta Fall, Half a Sixpence and Flash Bang Wallop!