About this show

Tarby, as he is known to millions of TV viewers, is one of the country's most evergreen performers and a master of light entertainment. Having successfully spent more than 40 years in the notoriously fickle world of showbusiness, Jimmy Tarbuck has hosted numerous television shows, variety shows, chat shows and game shows and his cheeky grin and boy-next-door charms have won him fans far away from his native Liverpool.