Boot-Led-Zeppelin. Rock fans are in for a real treat as Boot-Led-Zeppelin present an evening of classic Led Zep. This immensely talented band offers the definitive tribute to one of the world's most legendary rock bands, Led Zeppelin. Capturing the magic and excitement of Zeppelin's concerts from the '70s, the band faithfully performs their classic songs with the aid of carefully designed costumes and authentic stage props. Boot-Led-Zeppelin really do deliver the ultimate Zeppelin experience.