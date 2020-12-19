About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Fasten your seat belts as we take off on a magical carpet ride to Old Peking to meet Aladdin and his hard working mother and local laundress, Widow Twankey. Follow Aladdin on his quest to find a magic lamp for the Evil Sorcerer Abanazar, who has promised Aladdin a treasure trove of wealth. Meaning he will be able to marry the Princess but all is not as it seems once he steps inside the dark and dangerous cave... Can the Genie of the Lamp help our hero? Will Aladdin manage to rescue the Princess from Abanazar who will stop at nothing to become the most powerful sorcerer in the world? And will Widow Twankey ever get her washing dry? There's only one way to find out – join us on a journey full of magical eastern promise!