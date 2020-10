About this show

Prepare to have your ribs, and everything else, tickled, as comedian Paul Eastwood brings his ‘Live at the Apollo' style comedy show to the Babbacombe Theatre, starring a host of the best UK comedy acts from the circuit today, including Britain's Got Talent star Mandy Muden, otherwise known as 'Magic Mandy', world class impressionist The Man They Call G and comedy royalty Richard Morton.

This show may contain some saucy bits so is suitable for Over 16's only.