About this show

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, will be joined by two professional female dancers and a wonderful vocalist. The night will be packed with dances, songs and loads of banter! Expect dances like the Waltz, Quickstep, Paso Doble, Foxtrot and of course, the Argentine Tango! Get ready for a high intensity evening of glitz and glamour with Ian & Vincent... The Ballroom Boys!