London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
From star of The Mary Whitehouse Experience to cult status with comedy partner David Baddiel (the first comedians to play and sellout the 12,000 seat Wembley Arena), Rob Newman has established himself as one of the countries finest comics.