About this show

Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene, the independent rock-stars of the "bonsai guitar", who have plucked and sung, joked and whistled with Clean Bandit, Robbie Williams, Madness, Cat Stevens, The Ministry of Sound and Blue Peter. The world's very first Ukulele Orchestra is not just about ukuleles; it is about entertainment, joy, fun, strum and artistry.