About this show

Andy is also renowned for his long-running BBC Radio 4 sitcom Old Harry's Game and as a panel regular on The News Quiz and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Following the success of his sell-out tour Change Management, award-winning writer and comedian Andy Hamilton is back with a new show. In an evening of reminiscence and revelation, Andy will look back over his forty years in comedy and sixty-ish years on the planet.