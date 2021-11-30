About this show

As the Blitz rages in London, four young children are evacuated to a mysterious country house. There they discover an enchanted wardrobe that leads them into an adventure more exciting than they could ever have imagined. Stepping through the wardrobe door, they are transported into the frozen world of Narnia. Can the children help the great lion Aslan defeat the evil White Witch and break the spell that has held the land locked in Winter for a hundred years?

(Production originally seen at The Bridge Theatre, 2019/20).