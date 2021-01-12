About this show

Let your soul sing with the dazzling multi-award winning Dreamgirls in 2020!

Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features the classic songs "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going", "Listen", "I Am Changing" and "One Night Only".

Meet The Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.