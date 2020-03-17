About this show

Beautiful -The Carole King Musical is the untold story of her journey from school girl to superstar; from her relationship with husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, their close friendship and playful rivalry with fellow song-writing duo Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to her remarkable rise to stardom. Features the Carole King classics including So Far Away, It Might As Well Rain until September, Take Good Care of my Baby, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Up on the Roof, Locomotion, One Fine Day, You've Got a Friend, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and I Feel the Earth Move.