About this show

Howerd's End explores the clandestine relationship between comedy legend Frankie Howerd and Dennis Heymer from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. Can you imagine being terrified of your own happiness? You can? Then let's begin... Frankie Howerd is one of Britain's most loved comedians. But he has a secret. And the secret's name is Dennis. The play takes you to the heart of Frankie and Dennis' clandestine relationship, which lasted from the 1950s until Frankie's death in 1992. It also affords a glorious opportunity to encounter Frankie in full-flight stand up mode. Packed with laughter, but unafraid of truth, Howerd's End portrays two humans' journey through closeness, love, grief, and all the other things that make life worth living. Come and say farewell to a legend...and learn the art of letting go.