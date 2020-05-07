About this show

Farce which brought the author international acclaim in 1958. When two suspicious characters insinuate themselves into his house, Gottlieb Biedermann feels unable to turn them out, even as his concerns grow that they are the arsonists who are devastating his community. When they show him their stockpile of petrol, fuses and detonators in his attic, he realises that he really ought to do something...Max Frisch's 1958 play is a modern classic. It is part moral fable, part black farce which examines the relationship between bourgeois complacency and continuing atrocity in modern Europe.