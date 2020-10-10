About this show

The glorious Henry V is dead. The new King is weak, manipulated by those on his own side and threatened with civil war by those in opposition. The court is divided as each nobleman takes a red or white rose to show whose side they are on: white for Richard of York, red for the Duke and house of Lancaster, and England is thrust into a battle for the crown between the two factions. Filled with power, passion, politics and revenge, Shakespeare's epic journey through the Wars of the Roses is the ultimate saga. Experience the thrill of rebellion, the brutality of battle, the tension of intrigue and ambition without boundaries as Henry VI takes you headlong through one of the most turbulent periods of English history.

We return to our Chronicles of England's kings in 2020 with Part 1 of this epic event, staging the three parts of Shakespeare's Henry VI across two nights.