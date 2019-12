About this show

Compress 100 years of European history into a fast-paced, eclectic narrative and you have Europeana, which collides the invention of the bra with the tragedy of the Holocaust, Barbie with dictators, and human stories with epic events. This brand new adaptation of the colourful, satirical Czech novel is a breathless race through the chaotic kaleidoscope of 20th century history. Europeana is a playful investigation of collective memory and our stubborn belief in progress.