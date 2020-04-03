About this show

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes you will have chance to experience in one amazing show! This live concert style 'rockumentry' is performed by the extraordinarily talented and renowned musician: Phil Walker, and his exceptional band. With over 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero starting from the 1950's to the present day. Also offering the very latest in video screen technology to create a larger than life event.