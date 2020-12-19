About this show

Get ready for a socially distanced pantomime like never before, in a swashbuckling adventure full of buried treasure, dangerous buccaneers and a magical journey across the ocean in an all-new production of Robinson Crusoe, created especially for Christmas 2020!

We're grateful to the support of The National Lottery who have helped us ensure panto can return to the Regent Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent and will be joined by much-loved Stoke regulars Jonathan Wilkes and Christian Patterson in this year’s unmissable family production.

The ship-shape pantomime will be performed in one act to minimise the need for audiences to move around the building but will still be packed full of comedy routines, audience-safe participation, and all the unmissable magic that Stoke audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime.