About this show

Get ready to recreate the Magical 70s and let us take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of Disco! Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from Artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of Disco! With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!