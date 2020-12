About this show

Justin Live is a stimulating show perfect for the whole family, full of engaging and captivating songs and dances that everyone will enjoy. Created by Justin Fletcher star of many CBeebies programmes, such as Something Special, Gigglebiz, and Playdays, this is one that younger members of the clan will love.

