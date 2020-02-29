About this show

The star of the next generation of award winning comedians, Alex Edelman, is bringing his revered ‘effortlessly brilliant’ and ‘hilarious’ stand up show ‘Just For Us’ across the pond for his first ever UK tour.

The ‘Inspiringly intelligent’ Bostonian, Alex, has already been causing a stir among the UK’s comedic alumni after winning the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer in 2014 for his first show ‘Millenials’, and then taking home the Herald Angel Award in 2018 as well as being nominated for both the Edinburgh & Barry award for Best Show in the same year all for his new ‘Just For Us’ routine!

Edelman’s effortlessly funny hit show takes an unflinching look at his ADHD, the political climate and a chance encounter with Prince William at the BAFTAs, but the show revolves around a whirlwind of anti-Semitic abuse Alex received online at the start of 2018 made even more dramatic when Alex confronts a group of them in a New York City apartment giving the routine an impressively unique theatrical edge.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the start of Edelman’s sure to be legendary career!

