Michael ® Starring Ben - The Magic of Michael Jackson. This show brings together a fresh blend mixing elements of Michael Jackson's own stage shows with exciting new arrangements combined with a breathtaking light show to create the perfect celebration of Michael and his music. This incredible show features not only the greatest hits of Michael Jackson but also The Jackson 5. The show includes Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Man in the Mirror and many, many more of Michael Jackson's catalogue of hit songs.