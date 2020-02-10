About this show

Renowned for his hilarious observations and loveable, friendly delivery Jason has been a firm favourite with comedy fans of all ages since his first solo stand-up show earned him huge critical acclaim and a nomination for the prestigious Perrier Newcomer Award back in 2005.

Muddle Class follows Jason's hugely successful 2013/4 ?First World Problems' tour, which ran for 18 months and took him to all corners of the British Isles, performing more than 200 sold out shows. Since then, Jason has had a very busy time with a variety of projects. He revisited the world of musicals to great critical acclaim. Firstly starring as Leo Bloom in the UK tour of Mel Brooks' 'The Producers'. And then in the starring role of Caractacus Potts in the UK tour of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang'. Jason also returned to the world of radio, hosting his massively popular three-hour live show on Absolute every Sunday morning, which consistently delivers huge ratings.