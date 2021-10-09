WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

The legendary story of John Lennon, from his dramatic rise to fame as a Beatle through to his iconic solo career. Showcasing all John Lennon's greatest hits, including the eponymous Imagine, Jealous Guy, Give Peace a Chance, Starting Over, Come Together, Strawberry Fields Forever, All You Need Is Love and many more! A beautifully crafted masterpiece of musical theatre, "Imagine" features authentic instrumentation, evocative costume and flawless live recreations of John Lennon's songbook, to wow even the most ardent Beatles and Lennon fan.

Show Details