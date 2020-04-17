About this show

All aboard! Family singer songwriter David Gibb is proud to be the driver of the world's first bus to be powered by song. However, his passengers' choice of music can sometimes be a little unusual. From talking sunflowers to digging for buried treasure, David needs your help to find the perfect song for each of his passengers and get his magical, musical bus rolling down the road! David's songwriting draws from a wide range of musical influences, deftly blending folk, jazz, reggae and rock and roll, always with an emphasis on quality and musicianship reminiscent of the classics. Guaranteed to have both parents and children singing along in no time, this is show the whole family can enjoy together.

This event takes place at Former Argos Store, Church Street