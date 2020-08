About this show

The circus comes to town this Easter in Regal Entertainments' magical panto production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. It promises to be just right with its mix of unbelievable circus tricks, madcap comedy capers, and a smash-hit selection of chart hits to sing and dance along to. Join Goldilocks this Easter, who, with the help of the Three Bears tries to save her Big Top from a rival circus owner! Get ready for a whole lot of family fun - it promises to be panto GOLD!