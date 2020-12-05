About this show

In the most magical fairy-tale of them all, Cinderella lives a life of servitude, with her Ugly Sisters making her life a misery. When an invitation to the Grand Ball at the Palace arrives, things may be about to change for our Cinders... but not if her scheming siblings have their way! Can some fairy magic get her to the Ball and meet the handsome Prince Charming? Expect a festive extravaganza with enchanted pumpkins, glass slippers, a sparkling fairy-tale carriage and a Fairy Godmother to make all your dreams come true, as Regal Entertainments bring you the ultimate 'rags to riches' fairy tale.