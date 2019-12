About this show

It was sheer originality and overwhelming talent that won Tommy Tiernan comedy's most prestigious prize in Edinburgh in 1998. His life enhancing fusion of hysterical stories, killer one-liners and off-beat twists make him a favourite with audiences. 1998 Perrier Winner and 1999 British Comedy Awards Best Stand Up.

Back on the road again Tommy Tiernan has a new show, Paddy Crazy Horse. He rants and raves, he dances and acts. He tries to be very silly and very serious at the same time.