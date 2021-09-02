About this show

Celebrating the genius of Stevie Wonder, mesmeric vocalist, Noel McCalla (Manfred Mann's Earth Band and "one of Britain's best Soul Singers" - Blues & Soul Magazine), award-winning saxophonist, Derek Nash (Jools Holland and "one of the most versatile saxophonists in the UK today" - The Guardian) and a world-class band present a diverse back catalogue of classic hits, from 1970's 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' through to hits from 'Talking Book', 'Innervisions', 'Songs in the Key of Life' and 'Hotter than July'. Playing hit after hit, from the dance floor classics 'I Wish' and 'Superstition' to beautiful arrangements of 'My Cherie Amour' and 'Overjoyed', this is a real 'master blaster of a show!