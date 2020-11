About this show

'An eclectic mix of breezy jazz, cool electricity and sultry vocals' Q magazine.

With a career spanning more than three decades and a back catalogue packed with groove classics Shakatak have enjoyed a level of success and career longevity rarely achieved in contemporary music, in fact the year 2020 will be the 40th anniversary of the band. Because of the nature of their music their fan base is far reaching while always retaining an