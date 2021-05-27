About this show

Musical impressionist, from Shirley Bassey to Pavarotti.Joe's repertoire of voices is endless and includes hundreds of the world's top singers, including; Lionel Richie, Dean Martin, Elvis, Stevie Wonder and Cliff Richard. However he is perhaps best known for his impersonation of Shirley Bassey who has even commented; "Joe can do me better than I can do myself". During his career, Joe has received gold and platinum discs for his albums, enjoyed sell-out concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as touring Australia several times. In 2007 Joe was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Variety Club of Britain. Died August 2019.